Man killed, 3 soldiers injured in firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

A man was killed and three SOG personnel were injured in a firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. (Representative image)

A man was killed and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel were injured in a firing incident after the man allegedly tried to snatch a service rifle from security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The incident took place late on Thursday night when an SOG team intercepted the suspect during an ambush along the Jaie-Gandoh road following reports of suspicious movement in the area, reported news agency PTI.

Around 11.30 PM, the SOG team intercepted the man who allegedly attacked the personnel and attempted to snatch a service rifle, he said.

Police have detained a religious preacher for questioning in connection with the incident. However, his connection to the case is yet to be established. “During the scuffle, an SOG jawan opened fire. The youth sustained bullet injuries, while three police personnel were injured in the incident,” the officer said.