Documentary looks at lynchings across India

The Eid of 2017 was like no other in Parakkadavu village of Kerala’s Kozhikode. The celebrations were muted. “It’s like someone very close had left us,” says Ashfaque.

Advertising

On the other end of the country, 15-year-old Junaid Khan had just been lynched on board a Mathura-bound train.

“After the Eid namaz, there was an announcement from the local mosque that there will be a janaza (funeral in absence) for Junaid,” he says.

For Ashfaque and his friend Shaheen, also a Kerala resident, Junaid’s killing was the “tipping point”. “We had this constant thought that we will have to do something,” Shaheen (26), an independent filmmaker, says.

Advertising

Over the next few months, the duo ideated a documentary on the lynchings across the country, and roped in Furqan Faridi (28), a friend from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

On November 2017, they fanned out to document the families seven lynching victims in Una, Dadri, Alwar, Latehar, Ramgarh, Bharatpur and Ballabgarh.

The 42-minute-long documentary features testimonies of victims’ families and mob attack survivors.

The screening at the Press Club of India on Saturday was attended by independent MLA from Guajarat Jignesh Mevani, academic Apoorvanand, Junaid’s family and Rafique Khan, who was beaten up along with Pehlu Khan.