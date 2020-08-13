Doctors with medical degrees from PoK barred from practice in India

Any qualification obtained from medical colleges located within these illegally occupied areas of India shall not entitle a person for grant of registration. (File)

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued a circular barring people with degree from Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL) to practice medicine in India.

“This is to inform all concerned that entire territories of UT of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the territory. Accordingly, any medical institution in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh requires permission/recognition under IMC Act, 1956. Such permission has not been granted to any medical college in PoJKL,” a public notice issued by MCI stated.

“Therefore, any qualification obtained from medical colleges located within these illegally occupied areas of India shall not entitle a person for grant of registration…”

