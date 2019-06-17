Doctors’ strike LIVE updates: IMA on nationwide protest, docs to meet Mamata Banerjee today

Welcome to The Indian Express live blog. The Indian Medical Association has called for a nationwide stir today in solidarity with the Bengal doctors. A meeting with Mamata Banerjee is also likely today in Bengal. Follow this space to track the latest news

Dr. S Debbarma,General Secy,IMA Tripura Unit:All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association & IMA Tripura to stop providing all OPD services for 24-hrs,today,as mark of protest against recent violence against doctors in West Bengal; except OPD services all services will be rendered pic.twitter.com/4nRi6Y2klB

Joining the protest in the All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association and IMA Tripura. Except for OPD, all other services will be rendered, Dr S Debbarma, General Secretary, IMA Tripura Unit told news agency ANI

Meanwhile, after six days of agitation, doctors in Bengal said they are ready to meet with CM Mamata Banerjee to bring “an immediate end to this impasse.” They have demanded the meeting should be held under media coverage and should include representatives from all medical college hospitals. Sources said the meeting is likely to be held at the state secretariat Monday afternoon

The IMA has demanded a national law and a minimum of 7 years imprisonment against violence in hospitals. Hospitals should be declared safe zones and provision of appropriate security should be the responsibility of the state, it added. The Delhi Medical Association and Safdarjung Hospital have joined the protest.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide withdrawal of non-essential medical services, including outdoor patient department (OPD) services, for 24 hours beginning at 6 am Monday to protest the violence against doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Emergency, casualty and ICU services remain unaffected.

The agitation was triggered by an attack on June 10 on two doctors at the NRS hospital allegedly by neighbours and relatives of a patient who died. Since then, the strike called by doctors has affected most health services, including at OPDs, in state-run hospitals — a number of doctors have also resigned from service.

Joining the protest in Bengal, the IMA had launched a four-day nationwide protest from Friday and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding enactment of a central law to check violence against healthcare workers. In its statement, the IMA said effective implementation of the central law has to be ensured by incorporating suitable clauses.

Hospitals should be declared as "safe zones". Structured safety measures, including three-layer security, CCTV cameras and restriction of entry of visitors should be well defined and enforced uniformly across the country in all sectors, it said. Nineteen states have already passed legislation in this regard and in 2016, an inter-ministerial committee's recommendations document was signed by the IMA with the central government, the medical body said.

Bengal doctors latest offer to meet Banerjee

The latest decision by the agitating doctors comes a day after they refused to meet the Chief Minister at the state secretariat. The doctors had earlier refused to attend meetings called by Banerjee on Friday and Saturday. Sources in the government said that the latest offer by the doctors still leaves two major points of contention: the presence of media at the talks and the number of representatives that can be allowed on behalf of the doctors.