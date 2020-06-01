Doctors: Order on Covid duty photos unnecessary

A health staffer at the institute added that a few isolated incidents should not be made a base to question the whole doctor community. (Representational Photo) A health staffer at the institute added that a few isolated incidents should not be made a base to question the whole doctor community. (Representational Photo)

A letter issued by the Director General (DG), Medical Education, asking all senior doctors involved in Covid-19 treatment to upload their photos and videos while making rounds in Covid wards has triggered a controversy as several doctors are terming the directive as “unnecessary”, pointing out that there was no need for them to give proof that they are working.

Some doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow said such an order shows that although the doctors are being called corona warriors, the administration does not actually trust them.

A health staffer at the institute added that a few isolated incidents should not be made a base to question the whole doctor community.

A May 28 letter issued by Director General (DG) Medical Education K K Gupta said that as per the directions of the Medical Education Minister and the Principal Secretary, Medical Education, all the medical colleges involved in treatment of Covid-19 have to ensure that the senior doctors send photos and videos of them making rounds in the Covid wards on a given email address by 6 pm daily. It was mentioned that the decision was taken to ensure that regular rounds are made by senior doctors in these wards. Gupta and the Principal Secretary (Medical Education) could not be reached for comment.

