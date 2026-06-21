Doctors oppose move to let out-of-state medics practise without registration in Chhattisgarh

The rule, which applies to doctors, nurses, technicians and other allied healthcare professionals, reverses the existing norm requiring medical professionals to obtain a No Objection Certificate from their current state of practice and register in Chhattisgarh.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
4 min readRaipurUpdated: Jun 21, 2026 07:24 AM IST
Chhattisgarh medical practise, Chhattisgarh doctors medical practise, doctors medical practise in Chhattisgarh, Raipur, Chhattisgarh government, Indian express news, current affairsThe decision has sparked resentment among medical professionals in the state, who not only see it as a threat to local employment but also believe it will reduce scrutiny of practitioners’ credentials.
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The Chhattisgarh government’s decision to allow medical professionals from other states to practise without independently registering with the state medical council is facing pushback from local doctors, who say it will reduce employment opportunities for their own medical workforce.

On June 11, the Chhattisgarh Department of Public Health & Family Welfare issued a notification allowing medical practitioners registered with any state medical council, the National Medical Register (NMR), or any other national register recognised by the Government of India to practise in Chhattisgarh without approval from the Chhattisgarh Medical Council.

The rule, which applies to doctors, nurses, technicians and other allied healthcare professionals, reverses the existing norm requiring medical professionals to obtain a No Objection Certificate from their current state of practice and register in Chhattisgarh.

The decision has sparked resentment among medical professionals in the state, who not only see it as a threat to local employment but also believe it will reduce scrutiny of practitioners’ credentials. On Friday, doctors from the Chhattisgarh Doctors Federation (CGDF) and the Junior Doctors Association held a candlelight march in Raipur, demanding a review of the decision.

While officials say the step is aimed at cutting red tape and improving the mobility of doctors, many practitioners fear it could open the door to medical fraud.

“Look at the case of Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav,” CGDF president Dr Heera Singh Lodhi said, referring to allegations that Yadav had impersonated a renowned UK-based cardiologist for years and conducted surgeries, including that of former Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla in 2006. Shukla died 18 days after the operation.

Sanjeev Jha, Commissioner-cum-Director, Health Services, Chhattisgarh, told The Indian Express that the move was part of a deregulation exercise underway across the country. “It has happened in Tripura, and other states are also in the process of issuing such deregulation notification. Due to this, the mobility of medical professionals will increase,” he said.

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Asked about the verification process, Jha said: “Hospitals who hire the services of medical professionals will have to verify their credentials. Their credentials can be checked through Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission portal. The practitioners will also have to give a self-declaration document. If we receive a complaint, we will verify their credentials and take action.”

The issue took a political turn when opposition leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel waded in, backing the doctors’ demands. “The BJP government of Chhattisgarh has issued another Tughlaqi decree,” he said on X. “According to this order, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and other healthcare workers registered outside the state will be able to practice in the state without any permission. Doctors and other healthcare workers in the state are protesting against this. It seems that the government has no concern whatsoever for the people of Chhattisgarh. This order should be withdrawn immediately.”

The associations said they had taken up the issue with the Chhattisgarh government and the Union health ministry. “The government is robbing young Chhattisgarhi doctors, nurses, and pharmacists of jobs,” alleged Dr Rakesh Gupta, president of the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) and a Congress leader.

Last week, Andhra Pradesh became the first state to allow doctors from across India to practise without them registering independently with Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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