Doctors oppose move to let out-of-state medics practise without registration in Chhattisgarh

The decision has sparked resentment among medical professionals in the state, who not only see it as a threat to local employment but also believe it will reduce scrutiny of practitioners’ credentials.

The Chhattisgarh government’s decision to allow medical professionals from other states to practise without independently registering with the state medical council is facing pushback from local doctors, who say it will reduce employment opportunities for their own medical workforce.

On June 11, the Chhattisgarh Department of Public Health & Family Welfare issued a notification allowing medical practitioners registered with any state medical council, the National Medical Register (NMR), or any other national register recognised by the Government of India to practise in Chhattisgarh without approval from the Chhattisgarh Medical Council.

The rule, which applies to doctors, nurses, technicians and other allied healthcare professionals, reverses the existing norm requiring medical professionals to obtain a No Objection Certificate from their current state of practice and register in Chhattisgarh.