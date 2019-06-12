Doctors at Kolkata hospitals on strike after colleague assaulted by patient’s relatives

A clash broke out at Kolkata’s Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital after an 80-year-old patient died on Monday night. Relatives of deceased Mohammad Syed, a resident of the city’s Tangra area, allegedly attacked the doctors, claiming negligence on their part. Following the clash, two junior doctors were critically injured. Five relatives of the deceased have been arrested.

Declaring a ceasework, the interns and junior doctors locked the gates of NRS hospital, preventing patients and their relatives from entering or leaving the premises, and also did not release the body of the deceased. The Out-Patient Department (OPD) and Emergency services were completely shut for the entire day on Tuesday. All OPDs of government and private hospitals will also remain shut on Wednesday, as part of the protest by the doctors’ forum.

To express solidarity, junior doctors of other state-run medical colleges and hospitals, including Calcutta Medical College, Murshidabad Medical College, Kalyani Medical College and Sagar Dutta Hospital, staged a protest. They too kept the OPDs shut for the day.

Marathon meetings were held in presence of Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharna, West Bengal Medical Education Department Director Dr Pradip Kumar Mitra, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya and other representatives.

Unsuccessfully, Mitra tried to convince the junior doctors to withdraw the protest. Bhattacharya also visited the hospital, but could not resolve the issue. The protesters raised slogans against police officials and refused to withdraw their protest, demanding better security.

“We are talking to them. We will appreciate if they withdraw their agitation and resume work as patients are suffering,” Bhattacharya told reporters.

Syed, the patient, was admitted to the hospital on June 9 with complaints of vomiting and severe headache. On Monday, he was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

“The family kept requesting the hospital authorities to look into the deteriorating condition of the patient, but there was no doctor in the ward. Finally he was given an injection, after which he didn’t gain consciousness. The doctors then declared him dead,” said a family member.

Sources said 11 relatives of the deceased then surrounded the on-duty doctors and allegedly misbehaved.

Sources said a large number of people barged into the hospital and a clash took place. The mob also pelted the junior doctors with stones.

The Residents Doctors’ Association and All India Institute of Medical Sciences have condemned the attack.

“We are grieved and enraged at the exasperating indifference and inaction of the West Bengal State Health Ministry and Kolkata Police have failed repeatedly to provide security to the junior doctors. Any knee-jerk reaction or further actions by the state if deemed inappropriate or not commensurate with the amount of seriousness this incident demands, shall lead to an unprecedented nationwide protest,” read a statement issued by the Residents Doctors’ Association.