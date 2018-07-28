Doctors against national medical commission bill skip work

The IMA had called for suspension of all non-emergency services, including OPDs, for 12 hours today to observe the ‘Dhikkar Diwas – no to NMC Bill’ to protest against the Bill (Representational Image) The IMA had called for suspension of all non-emergency services, including OPDs, for 12 hours today to observe the ‘Dhikkar Diwas – no to NMC Bill’ to protest against the Bill (Representational Image)

About 35,000 doctors and 4,500 hospitals across Tamil Nadu on Saturday joined a 12-hour nation-wide strike call of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the introduction of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

The Tamil Nadu government, while calling for addressing the concerns of the association, however, said most medical services were not affected as its hospitals were working as usual.

However, elective surgeries and outpatient services were withdrawn between 6 AM and 6 PM while demonstrations were held in many parts of the State, Dr J A Jayalal, president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tamil Nadu Branch, told PTI.

He warned of intensifying the protests if the NMC Bill was passed in Parliament.

Tamil Nadu has objected to certain provisions in the NMC, he said, adding that the concerns of the IMA have to be addressed.

The IMA had called for suspension of all non-emergency services, including OPDs, for 12 hours today to observe the ‘Dhikkar Diwas – no to NMC Bill’ to protest against the Bill which seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body.

The Union Health Ministry had in March approved amendments to the NMC Bill, including removing the contentious provision of a “bridge course” which would have allowed practitioners of alternative medicines to pursue allopathy, after stiff resistance from the IMA and the Opposition.

The IMA had earlier said the Bill in its current form remained anti-poor, anti-people and anti-federal law which, if passed, would have adverse consequences on not only the health sector but also on the federal structure of the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App