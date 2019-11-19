Doctor who delivered India’s first test tube baby to get national award

Dr Indira Hinduja, a gynaecologist from Mumbai who has conducted research in IV technology, will receive this year’s Kirtan Sanjeevani Pushpalata Ranade Woman Researcher National Award.

Under Indira Hinduja’s guidance, India’s first test tube baby was born. She pioneered the gamete intrafallopian transfer technique resulting in the birth of India’s first baby under this technique in January 1988.

Hinduja has contributed immensely through her work and research in IVF technology in Indian medical science field. She has also received the Padma Shri. The awards will be presented on November 21.

Meanwhile, the Kirtan Sanjeevani Pushpalata Ranade Woman Bravery National Award will be given to the country’s first and only commando trainer from Mumbai, also known as ‘wonder woman’ Dr Seema Rao. Rao has secured a doctorate degree from Harvard Medical School and over the past 20 years, she has given commando training free-of-cost to at least 20,000 javans from the Indian Army and police force.