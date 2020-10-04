Doctor on Covid duty in Jamnagar: ‘Managed so many patients for the first time… a lesson on how to remain calm’

Dr Kinjal Nadia at the end of her one of her eight-hour shifts at the Covid hospital in Jamnagar. (Express photo)

It is around 2.30 pm. Dr Kinjal Nadia, 25, slumps in a chair in the Highly Dependent Unit (HDU) of the dedicated Covid-19 hospital set up on the campus of Guru Gobindsingh Government Hospital (GG Hospital) in Jamnagar where she is posted as a senior resident doctor, after her eight-hour shift, which marked the end of the tenth week of her Covid duty on Saturday.

The doctor, who had to fight off the novel coronavirus herself after she contracted it while deputed to Ahmedabad, says the weeks are now seeming longer.

“Spending eight hours in a personal protective equipment (PPE) suit is the toughest thing to do. One can’t even drink a glass of water though one has to speak loudly to be heard by patients and assistants… On the other hand, one loses a litre of water to perspiration. On top of all this, the pulls and pressures of managing 30 patients in an HDU, especially the last hour of duty just doesn’t seem to end,” says the third-year resident doctor with the medicine department of the MP Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar.

The GG Hospital is attached to MP Shah Medical College, one of the largest medical colleges in the state having 250 under-graduate seats.

Barring a two-day leave to visit her parents in Ahmedabad, Dr Nadia has been at work without even weekly offs for the past six months — shifting between Covid and non-Covid duties every alternate week.

Besides the core team of 51 resident doctors and 24 consultants of medicine and anaesthesia departments, the medical college has pressed doctors from other departments also on Covid duty. “We are managing the workload of doctors by following rotation… Doctors do have liberty to go on leave. But everyone is working very hard,” says Prof Nandini Desai, dean of MP Shah Government Medical College.

Over the past six months, Dr Nadia has treated approximately 250 Covid patients, including three dozen in Ahmedabad civil hospital, as part of a team of 18 doctors and six consultants deputed at the facility when the district was seeing a spike in infections in May. Sixty doctors were sent to the district from Jamnagar till June and five of them got infected.

“There were 50 to 60 patients in the suspected patients ward and I and another resident doctor from BJ Medical College had to manage all of them on our own. It was the first time I was managing so many patients in my life. It was also a lesson on how to remain calm even when patients irritate you,” she said.

However, her stay in Ahmedabad was extended by another week when her own samples returned positive for Covid-19 when she was packing her bags to leave for Jamnagar on May 7. “This was sort of an anti-climax… the most troubling and unsettling part of it was the fact that my home in Ahmedabad was just 10 minutes’ drive from the hotel and yet I could not meet my parents,” says Dr Nadia, daughter to an officer with the Census Commissioner of India and a homemaker mother who are based in Ahmedabad.

More testing times awaited the doctor as she tested positive again upon her return to Jamnagar. “I was put up in the doctor’s quarters on the GG Hospital campus. Though I was never worried about the persistence of the infection, I felt very lonely in the doctor’s quarters. I had my colleagues staying in the same hotel (during quarantine) in Ahmedabad but in Jamnagar, I was all alone,” recalls Dr Nadia, who found herself again in an HDU of a Covid hospital in Jamnagar a few weeks later.

“These seem to be the toughest times… This pandemic has taught me the importance of family, values and of being healthy. One needs moral support… I have shed five kilos of weight during this pandemic. I wish this ends now,” says Dr Nadia.

However, the daily figures from Jamnagar suggest that wish may not come true immediately. The district reported nearly 100 to 130 cases daily in the first three weeks of September before coming down to around 90 per day in recent days. As of Saturday, there were 463 active cases. The district, which had reported its first case on April 5, has seen a sudden surge in cases since July, reporting a total of 6357 cases so far.

Jamnagar collector Ravi Shankar says that it helps that a majority of Covid patients are preferring home-isolation, with 363 of 1230 beds occupied at the moment in Covid facilities. “We understand the load on our doctors and healthcare system in general is increasing…. When caseload was low in Jamnagar, our doctors served in other centres. When they returned, our own caseload had increased. So, some fatigue is natural. But senior faculty members counsel and encourage them constantly in an attempt to keep them motivated,” Shankar said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.