Doctor in Tamil Nadu is second Railways person to test positive

A doctor in Indian Railways has been found positive of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. One of her minor daughters has also been found positive, local officials confirmed.

Colleagues and family members have been placed on quarantine, including her mother, sources said.

This is the second instance of functionaries of the national transporter being found positive. Earlier in the week, a 57-year old functionary in Eastern Railway, who had been to Bilaspur, succumbed to the disease.

Following the revelation of the case in Tamil Nadu, all premises have been sanitised, sources told The Indian Express. “We have followed all the protocol prescribed in the health advisory,” said a senior official.

