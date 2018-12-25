Doctor held for woman’s murder: Gorakhpur cops to approach Nepal for forensic evidence

The Gorakhpur police, who recently arrested a doctor for allegedly murdering a woman in Nepal in June, will soon approach their counterparts in the neighbouring country seeking forensic evidence including a post-mortem report to aid in their investigation.

Advertising

Police are probing whether the woman, who had got an FIR on rape charge lodged against the accused — Dr Dharmendra Pratap Singh — in 2014, was his wife. They claimed the murder was a fallout of the rape case. On December 21, the state’s Special Task Force had arrested Dr Pratap, his driver Pramod Kumar Singh and domestic help Desh Deepak Nishad in connection with the murder. They were later produced before a Gorakhpur court which sent them to judicial custody.

The accused also sent the deceased’s mobile phone to Assam and would regularly update her Facebook account to make it appear that she was still alive. Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said, “They (police team) will follow procedure to approach Nepal seeking details of their investigation.”

The woman had gone missing in June, after which her brother had filed an FIR against Bihar native Manish Sinha at Shahpur police station under IPC sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc), 506 (criminal intimidation).

Advertising

Police said that during investigation, they learnt about the involvement of Dr Pratap, who runs a hospital in Gorakhpur, and he was picked up for questioning. SSP (STF) Abhishek said, “Dr Dharmendra Singh and the other two were arrested after they confessed to the crime.” Police said that during interrogation, the accused said he came in contact with the woman in 2007 when she visited his hospital for her father’s treatment.

“In 2014, the woman got an FIR lodged against Dr Dharmendra on rape charges. After investigation, the police filed chargesheet against him,” said sub-inspector Raja Ram, investigating officer of the murder case. In June, the woman allegedly called him and said she is in Nepal, he added.

“Dr Dharmendra then decided to eliminate her. He hired a vehicle and reached Kaski district, Nepal, with his two associates. They called the woman to a mountain and while talking, pushed her from a height and later returned to Gorakhpur,” said Ram. After recovering her body, Nepal police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons, and had declared the body as unclaimed.