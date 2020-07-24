Doctor held for bid to rape Covid patient: Aligarh cops

The woman resides in another state and was visiting relatives in Aligarh, police said. On Monday, the woman developed symptoms and her samples were sent for a test. She was admitted the next day after her samples tested positive. (File) The woman resides in another state and was visiting relatives in Aligarh, police said. On Monday, the woman developed symptoms and her samples were sent for a test. She was admitted the next day after her samples tested positive. (File)

A 30-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Covid patient in a hospital in Aligarh on Wednesday, police said.

“We received a complaint from a woman patient admitted at Deen Dayal Hospital alleging that a doctor sexually assaulted her within the hospital premises. A police team was sent to the hospital… The doctor, who himself was in quarantine, was arrested. We are questioning hospital authorities… Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer.

The woman resides in another state and was visiting relatives in Aligarh, police said. On Monday, the woman developed symptoms and her samples were sent for a test. She was admitted the next day after her samples tested positive.

Police have obtained CCTV footage in which the accused, Dr Tufail Ahmad, who was on Covid duty, can be seen entering the isolation ward where the woman was admitted. The woman alleged that the doctor attempted sexual assault twice during the period of admission, on the pretext of medical examination. The case was registered under section 354 (molestation) and 376 (2) (advantage of position to commit rape) at the local police station.

The local administration has sought a report from the Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

