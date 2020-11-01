Uttar Pradesh: Doctor falls for ‘Aladdin lamp’ con, loses Rs 2.5 crore

EAAA has raised Rs 6,600 crore through its alternative investment fund, ESOF III, the largest fund mobilisation in the private credit space in 2020 amid subdued economic climate.

Two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district sold the mythical “Aladdin’s lamp” to an unwitting doctor, warned him against using the “magical” object for at least two years, and extracted Rs 2.5 crore from him.

Ikramuddin and Anees were arrested after Dr Laik Khan, finding no “djinn” coming to his aid, filed a complaint with the police.

The police said Dr Khan, who had recently returned from the UK, is suspected to be the latest in a line of people conned by the duo, which has been pretending to practise witchcraft for years .

“The accused did not have a specific target. They shared visiting cards with their customers saying they would solve any issue. Some people were also given some money back initially to take them into confidence,” said Subhash Atri, SHO Bhrampuri Police Station in Meerut.

As per the FIR filed by Khan, the accused persons convinced him that the Aladdin lamp existed and that a djinn would fulfil his wishes. They claimed that the original lamp was worth Rs 2.5 crore but were willing to offer it at a “discounted price” of Rs 70 lakh. The lamp was made of steel and not gold, police said.

The conmen also told the doctor that he was not supposed to use the lamp for two years or else an untoward incident would happen in the family. This instilled fear in Khan, the FIR said.

“During this time, my son fell ill and he was admitted to a Meerut hospital. His condition became serious and he was referred to a Delhi Hospital. They told me that they had cursed my son, and if I didn’t pay them Rs 50 lakh, they would use black magic to curse my other family members. They kept feeding me something, and I was completely under their control,” said Dr Khan.

Ikramuddin’s relative was being treated by the doctor, which is how they became acquainted.

The two have been arrested under IPC Sections 386 (extortion after putting a person under fear of death) and 420 (cheating).

