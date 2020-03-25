Doc ‘threatened’ by apartment residents in Surat

PM Narendra Modi had earlier, announcing Jananta curfew, appealed to people to thank those at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus. (Representational Image) PM Narendra Modi had earlier, announcing Jananta curfew, appealed to people to thank those at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus. (Representational Image)

A healthcare professional at the New Civil hospital has accused her apartment residents, including the Residents’ Welfare Association president, of threatening her for travelling out for work, an essential service exempted from lockdown.

Dr. Sanjibani Panigrahi, the doctor in the psychiatric department of the hospital, said, “On Monday night, when I returned back home from hospital, eight to ten residents of our apartment, including our RWA president, were seated at the main entry gate. When they saw me coming, they said, we are noticing that you are going out, this is not the way, this will not be tolerated. We are warning you.”

The doctor said their statements were threatening and so she tweeted out, tagging the PMO. “After my tweet, a lot of my doctor friends told that they will help.”

PM Narendra Modi had earlier, announcing Jananta curfew, appealed to people to thank those at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Panigrahi said, “Since last two years I am staying in the apartment at Adajan area with my husband and my minor son. I have been helpful to the apartment residents many a time during emergencies. Everybody in our apartment knew that I am working as a doctor in NCH.”

“On Tuesday morning, the society residents changed their behaviour,” she said. In the afternoon, she thanked all those people who helped her, including MLA Harsh Sanghavi.

BJP MLA Harsh Sanghvi told The Indian Express, “I talked to some of the people over there and requested them not to do such thing as she is serving for humanity and treating patients. I even told them that if such thing continues then police action will be taken.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.