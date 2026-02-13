Do what you can, not budging: Rahul Gandhi after BJP MP seeks his expulsion from Lok Sabha

As BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gave notice Thursday for a substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi seeking his “immediate expulsion” from Lok Sabha, the Leader of Opposition again targeted the Prime Minister and the government over the trade deal with the US and told them “do whatever you want, I am standing with the farmers” and “will not budge even an inch”.

Gandhi’s remarks came a day after he mounted a sharp attack on the government in Lok Sabha, accusing it of compromising India’s energy security and farm interests in the trade deal with the US.

On Thursday, BJP’s Dubey submitted a notice on a substantive motion, seeking Gandhi’s “immediate expulsion” from the Lok Sabha after initiating an “inquiry to examine all his unethical conduct”. He later raised the matter in the House.

The substantive motion is a rarely used tool in the legislative body to ensure a discussion and voting on the motion if it is accepted.

In Lok Sabha, Dubey said, “Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi behaves like an urban Naxal and he has relations with the Soros Foundation and Ford Foundation. He goes on meeting anti-nationals in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Bahrain. He raises allegations sometimes against the Election Commission, Constitutional authorities, Speaker and sometimes the Supreme Court. There should be a discussion on the substantive motion, his membership should be cancelled and he should not be allowed to contest election ever… Yeh desh ko tukde tukde karna chahta hai (He wants to break the nation).”

His remarks led to a ruckus with Opposition MPs protesting. Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House for the day.

In his notice, Dubey said Gandhi, with the help of foreign organisations, has “very cleverly able to capture the most pious dais of Parliament to foment public sentiments, levelling unsubstantiated allegations not only against the Election Commission of India but even our Honourable Supreme Court of India, lowering the dignity of the Government without any substantive evidence and putting various others institutions in bad light”.

‘Rahul Gandhi constituent of thuggery gang’: Nishikant Dubey

He alleged that Gandhi had entered into the “world of unethical conduct” and had become a major constituent of the “Thuggery Gang to destabilise India from within”. He said his “relentless and well-choreographed actions, within and outside Parliament, are inimical to our country, a serious aspect of discussion in the entire nook and corner of the country”.

Dubey also clarified that he had not moved a privilege motion against Gandhi, but given notice for a substantive motion.

Meanwhile, government sources said there has been no decision on moving a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi, but it will seek the removal from House records of more words and lines from the speech that Gandhi has not authenticated.

Gandhi hit back, saying he will stand firmly with farmers. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “opened doors for foreigners looking to capture our agriculture market for years”.

In a video statement, Gandhi said even if an FIR or case is registered, or a privilege motion brought, he will continue to fight for the farmers.

‘Narendra Modi betrayed farmers’: Rahul Gandhi

He accused Modi of being “anti-farmer”, of “selling” the country in the deal with the US, and of being in a “chokehold”.

“The Congress fought for food security and Narendra Modi has betrayed our food security and our farmers. By striking a deal with the US, he has sold cotton, soya, apple and fruit farmers. Since years, foreigners have been trying to capture our agriculture market,” Gandhi said.

“This is the truth, he (Modi) also knows this… Narendra Modi’s reins are in the hands of (US President) Donald Trump,” he said.

Gandhi said Modi had earlier brought the “black farm laws” and had now opened the doors of the agriculture market to foreign powers.

“American farmers have farm lands that are in acres, it is all mechanised and the government gives them subsidy. On the other hand, the farms of our farmers are small, they don’t get MSP and there is no mechanisation,” he said.

“Narendra Modi has sold the country and its farmers. You put cases against me, abuse me. Do whatever you want, file a privilege motion, it does not matter to me, I have spoken the truth in Parliament, you may not like it, that is a different matter, but the country knows the truth. Do whatever you want, I am standing with the farmers. I will not budge even an inch,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, responding to questions on the substantive motion, said the media was doing “a disservice to the country” by taking a “keyword” from “the government and running shows on that”.