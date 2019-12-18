Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Naveen Patnaik supports CAA, opposes NRC

"The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with Indians. It deals only with foreigners. The BJD MPs both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have made it clear that we do not support the NRC," Patnaik told reporters before leaving for the national capital.

Written by Sampad Patnaik | Bhubaneswar | Updated: December 18, 2019 4:45:04 pm
Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Odisha government, education, Odisha education, Odisha education, socio-economic value of education, Education News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday made a statement explaining why the BJD supported the Citizenship Amendment Act while making it clear that the party is not in favour of the all-India exercise of the National Register of Citizen.

The CM addressed journalists from his residence, Naveen Niwas, in Bhubaneswar. “The CAA has nothing to do with Indian citizens. It only deals with foreigners. BJD MPs in Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha have made it clear that we do not support the NRC. We appeal to our citizens, let peace prevail and not to indulge in rumour-mongering.”

The Chief Minister has previously assured the Muslim population in the state, that NRC will not be implemented, a delegation that met the CM confirmed.

Odisha’s Muslim population is a little over nine lakhs, with Bhadrak and Cuttack accounting for the highest district-wise population.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 18: Latest News

Advertisement