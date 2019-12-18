Naveen Patnaik supports CAA, opposes NRC

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday made a statement explaining why the BJD supported the Citizenship Amendment Act while making it clear that the party is not in favour of the all-India exercise of the National Register of Citizen.

The CM addressed journalists from his residence, Naveen Niwas, in Bhubaneswar. “The CAA has nothing to do with Indian citizens. It only deals with foreigners. BJD MPs in Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha have made it clear that we do not support the NRC. We appeal to our citizens, let peace prevail and not to indulge in rumour-mongering.”

The Chief Minister has previously assured the Muslim population in the state, that NRC will not be implemented, a delegation that met the CM confirmed.

Odisha’s Muslim population is a little over nine lakhs, with Bhadrak and Cuttack accounting for the highest district-wise population.

