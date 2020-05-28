Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
COVID19

Do more tests instead of celebrating fewer cases, HC tells Telangana govt

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Updated: May 28, 2020 1:21:18 am
The Telangana High Court Tuesday set aside a government circular issued on April 24 directing not to test bodies and said bodies of all those who die should be tested before being released for funerals as a precautionary measure. It directed the state government to provide data on Covid-19 tests, including the number of migrants who have returned to the state and those who tested positive. It also sought clarification on the government’s decision to classify affected areas as green zones.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice N Vijaysen Reddy was hearing five PILs filed by activists. “Rather than congratulating ourselves for having fewer coronavirus cases, the state should take up more tests. Ignoring the presence of coronavirus by not testing in large numbers is almost like inviting the Trojan horse,” Justice Chauhan noted.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on June 4.

