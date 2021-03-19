DNH MP Mohan Delkar’s death: Tribal body calls for bandh

The Adivassi Vikash Sangathan (AVS) of Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) has called for bandh on March 22

The Adivassi Vikash Sangathan (AVS) of Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) has called for bandh on March 22, alleging that no action has been taken against the accused in connection with the death of late DNH MP Mohan Delkar.

Delkar, a tribal leader, was found hanging in a room at Hotel Sea Green South in Marine Drive on February 22.

The Marine Drive police had registered a case against DNH Praful Patel and other officials, including District Magistrate (DM) Sandeep Singh, then superintendent of police (SP) Sharad Darade and Deputy District Magistrate Apurva Sharm.



In a press conference on Thursday, the AVS announced the bandh alleging that the accused still remain in their posts.

DNH Congress leader and AVS member Prabhu Tokiya said, “We have called for bandh on March 22. No action has been taken yet against the accused in connection with Delkar’s death. We have appealed to the businessmen and people of DNH to co-operate in the bandh, to ensure justice to Delkar’s family.”



The organisation said that hospitals, schools and colleges where exams are going on, medical stores, and medical dispensaries will be excluded from the bandh.