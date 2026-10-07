DNA test rules out accused as father, Madhya Pradesh HC orders probe into minor’s sexual assault

While the victim had initially alleged in statements the accused had forcibly raped her at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, she later did not support the prosecution case when examined.

The case of alleged sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh has taken a turn after a forensic examination established the man accused of raping her was not the biological father of the foetus she was carrying.

The MP High Court has now directed the Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police to constitute a special team and conduct a fresh investigation into the case.

However, the court did not treat the forensic finding as sufficient ground to grant bail to the accused. It noted that the girl was a minor and that the material before the court indicated that she had been subjected to sexual harassment.