DNA test rules out accused as father, Madhya Pradesh HC orders probe into minor’s sexual assault

The case of alleged sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh has taken a turn after a forensic examination established the man accused of raping her was not the biological father of the foetus she was carrying.
The MP High Court has now directed the Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police to constitute a special team and conduct a fresh investigation into the case.
However, the court did not treat the forensic finding as sufficient ground to grant bail to the accused. It noted that the girl was a minor and that the material before the court indicated that she had been subjected to sexual harassment.
Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari, while dismissing the second bail application of the accused, directed the police to identify the person who allegedly sexually assaulted the minor and establish the identity of the biological father of the foetus. The court ordered that the investigation be completed within two months and appropriate action be taken.
The case came up before the court after the minor, who was found to be around two months pregnant when she was medically examined during probe, subsequently underwent termination of pregnancy. The foetus was preserved and its samples, placenta tissue, and blood were sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Sagar.
The forensic report, dated August 29, 2026, found that the accused was not the biological father of the foetus. The HC took note of the contradiction between forensic evidence and the minor’s statements during trial.
While the victim had initially alleged in statements the accused had forcibly raped her at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, she later did not support the prosecution case when examined.