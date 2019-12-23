DMK’s mega rally in Chennai: More than 25,000 people pour out against CAA

DMK leader MK Stalin, former finance minister P Chidambaram and other leaders at the rally Monday. (Express photo) DMK leader MK Stalin, former finance minister P Chidambaram and other leaders at the rally Monday. (Express photo)

DMK leader MK Stalin’s plan to hold a mega rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act along with his alliance partners turned out to be a success, as close to 25,000 people, including students and those from political parties, scoial organisations and labour unions, turned out in Chennai on Monday.

“This is not just a rally, it is a group of people that can fight a war,” said Stalin, amid thunderous applause from his party cadre.

The rally began at 10 am at Thalamuthu Natarajan Maligai near Egmore, and ended near Rajarathinam Stadium.

Alongside the DMK leader, former finance minister P Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri, MDMK leader Vaiko, VCK chief and Rajyasabha MP Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) leader Balakrishnan, IUML leader Kadar Mohideen, DMK Rajya Sabha MPs K Kanizmozhi, TR Balu, Dayanidhi Maran, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Kathir Anand and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin marched in the rally.

“Don’t convert India into Hindu Land, Don’t hide India’s sovereignty with a saffron flag”, “Down Down Modi, Down Down Fascism”, “Hindu, Muslim, and Christian are one family, don’t separate us”, “Provide Citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils”, “Withdraw the CAA” were some of the slogans raised by the protestors in the rally.

Close to 3,000 police personnel were deployed to make sure the rally was peaceful.

“I bow to the people of Tamil Nadu for making this rally a success. We shouldn’t stop with this, if the Centre doesn’t withdraw the Act, we will take the next big step. A special thanks to the ruling government, because they went all the way to the court yesterday (Sunday) to prevent this protest. But the court allowed us to organise this rally. I thank the AIADMK government for giving us free publicity. More than 10,000 police personnel were also part of this protest, I thank them too,” Stalin said.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy released a statement claiming that the AIADMK government will never act against minorities. “Some people have been spreading false information on the Citizenship Amendment Act, as I said earlier, the Act doesn’t affect Indians. During the debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament, the AIADMK MPs stressed that Sri Lankan Tamils should be given dual citizenship. We stand by that even now, I even met Prime Minister in person and placed this request. Don’t believe any false information, this government will always work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” the statement read.

The mega rally took place after the Madras High Court Sunday dismissed a PIL against it, saying a peaceful protest demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country. As per the HC orders, drone cameras were deployed to record the rally, to ensure political leaders concerned could be held liable for any violence.

Close to 3,000 police personnel were deployed to make sure the rally didn’t pave the way for any unlawful activity.

"This is my country; no one has the right to change its structure," said 65-year-old Muthusamy.

Among the protesters, a vociferous 65-year-old Muthusamy said he will not abide by any rule that will disrupt the unity of the country. “This is my country; no one has the right to change its structure. This CAA is not needed; this AIADMK government is acting as a stooge to BJP,” he said.

The Students Federation of India in Tamil Nadu said, “We condemn the CAA. Like other states, TN CM Edappadi should also say he will not implement this Act in his state. Until the CAA is withdrawn, the Students Federation of India will continue to protest across Tamil Nadu.”

"Don't convert India to Hindu Land, Don't hide India's sovereignty with a saffron flag", "Down Down Fascism", were some of the slogans raised by the protestors in the rally.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, K. Balakrishnan, the state secretary of CPI(M), said: “People are angry, they are fed up with the BJP government. They are already affected by the economic slowdown and unemployment, and now this Act just adds fuel to the fire. Today’s rally showed that it’s not just the DMK and its alliance partners opposing the BJP, it’s the entire state which is against the BJP, and the AIADMK for supporting them. The ruling party is in absolute shock because of this huge turnout, they tried everything to stop this rally, but that didn’t happen. We want the Centre to withdraw the CAA, it’s an unnecessary step. After the local body elections, we will discuss with other alliance partners about our next step towards this Act.”

