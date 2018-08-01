DMK youth leader thrashes hotel staff for refusing food after closing time, suspended from party

DMK youth leader thrashes hotel staff for refusing food after closing time, suspended DMK youth leader thrashes hotel staff for refusing food after closing time, suspended

DMK has suspended its youth wing secretary from the primary membership of the party for creating ruckus at a hotel in Chennai.

A case has been registered against the accused Yuvraj and some of his accomplices in connection with the alleged assault on the employees of the restaurant.

A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, where a couple of persons are seen thrashing the employees of the restaurant after talking to them for a while. The incident happened at Virugambakkam on Sunday night.

A senior official said they are absconding. According to the hotel staff, the group demanded that they be served food but were told that the restaurant had closed for the day. Following this, they got angry and suddenly started assaulting some staff members, the employees said.

The CCTV footage shows Yuvraj having an argument with the hotel cashier before he turned violent and hit on the latter’s face multiple times. The waiters who tried to intervene were also assaulted.

Stating that the incident was “strongly condemnable”, DMK working president MK Stalin warned strong action against “anyone bringing disrepute to the party.”

According to The News Minute, the hotel staff were assaulted for refusing them free biriyani. Tamilselvan, the owner of the restaurant, who was in Delhi when the incident happened, said the goons demanded free biriyani by using Karunanidhi’s ill health.

“We were completely out of food and the shop was actually closed. Even if we had food we would have given it to get rid of them. But we did not have anything and we were closing accounts,” Tamilselvan told the online portal.

