DMK to show black flags to PM Narendra Modi in Chennai on April 11

DMK working president M K Stalin on Friday said the party cadres will show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled visit to Chennai on April 11. (Express Photo) DMK working president M K Stalin on Friday said the party cadres will show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled visit to Chennai on April 11. (Express Photo)

DMK working president M K Stalin on Friday said the party cadres will show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled visit to Chennai on April 11. Stalin, the Leader of Opposition in Assembly, said the DMK will call an all-party meeting on April 1 before launching a massive agitation against the BJP-led government in the Centre that failed to form the Cauvery Water Management Board in time set by the Supreme Court.

He said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s appeals to the Opposition to be patient were a drama. Referring to a series of meetings held by the government at the secretariat on Thursday, he said, “They should have told the people about what happened in those meetings.”

Also read | Will move SC against Centre’s failure to form Cauvery board, says Tamil Nadu CM

To a question about the possibility of DMK MPs resigning over the Cauvery issue, Stalin said MPs of his party will resign if all AIADMK MPs resign.

Meanwhile, many DMK leaders said they were surprised by Stalin’s decision to wait till April1. “We had a brainstorming session with him on Thursday night in which he seemed to have made up his mind to go for a massive agitation similar to Jallikattu from Friday,” said a DMK leader.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App