DMK ropes in Prashant Kishor’s firm ahead of 2021 Tamil Nadu elections

DMK chief MK Stalin Sunday announced that the party had roped in the services of political strategist Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections early next year.

“Happy to share that many bright and like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!” Stalin tweeted.

For quite some time, there was speculation that actor-politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam and the DMK would sign up with the strategist for the 2021 assembly polls.

A DMK MP had earlier said that the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections would be crucial for the party. “…When we already have a powerful alliance in the state with the Left, Dalit and minority parties, Kishor may be primarily focusing on social media and innovative campaign techniques,” he had said.

The DMK-led Opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu swept the Lok Sabha polls in May last year, winning 37 of 39 seats. The alliance also established victory in the rural body elections in Tamil Nadu, held after a gap of eight years early this month.

The success came after a long dry spell, during which DMK tasted defeat in successive Assembly elections in 2011 and 2016, and drew a blank in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. In Opposition for nearly a decade, DMK is going all out to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK.

Kishor-led I-PAC is associated with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for the February 8 polls to Delhi Legislative Assembly. Kishor has also joined hands with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

Kishor is credited for helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP win an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections. This was Kishor’s second association with the BJP after successfully devising its campaign for the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, which saw Modi becoming chief minister for the third time.

Kishor broke away from BJP in 2015 and formed the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). He also strategised the election campaign for the Janata Dal (United) during the 2015 Assembly elections.

Earlier this week, the JD(U) expelled Kishor and JD(U) national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha member Pavan K Varma from primary membership for having “exceeded the party (line) and going public with their views”.

