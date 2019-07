Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari was hacked to death at her residence Tuesday. In Reddiyarpatti town near Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, the former DMK Mayor, her husband, and the housemaid were hacked to death by unidentified persons.

The incident happened in the evening. The Tirunelveli district police are investigating the issue. Preliminary report suggests there is no political angle to the incident.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)