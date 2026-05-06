‘Backstabbers’: DMK slams INDIA bloc allies over support to Vijay’s TVK to form Tamil Nadu government

MK Stalin's DMK has slammed the Congress for extending support to TVK.

The MK Stalin-led DMK has slammed its INDIA bloc ally Congress, calling it “backstabbers”. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said that his party did not endorse the support of Congress to Vijay’s TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress made the decision to back TVK at a late-night Parliamentary Affairs Committee meeting, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Posting a photo of Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Vijay, Annadurai further said: “Some smartie from Congress has screwed up big time.”

Pointing out that the Congress had only 5 seats, Annadurai said the party had made a “complete fool of themselves”. “It will not get over the majority mark. Now, ADMK with 43 seats is willing to offer support to TVK. Whose support will TVK take,” he asked.