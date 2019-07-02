DMK seeks urgent hearing in SC of its plea to disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs

The DMK Tuesday moved the Supreme Court for urgent hearing of its plea for disqualification of 10 AIADMK MLAs, who voted against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami in a 2017 no-confidence motion. The 11 MLAs include Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The Dravidian party approached the apex court after the Madras High Court last April declined to entertain its plea.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it would consider listing the petition.

After the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, the AIADMK had split into factions. Panneerselvam, who had led a rebel camp, had voted against Palaniswamy in a trust vote on February 18, 2017. Shortly later, the two camps merged in a bid to remain in power.