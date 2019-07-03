DMK protests against Kiran Bedi for calling Tamils ‘selfish and cowardly’

Cadres of DMK protested in Puducherry on Tuesday against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi’s remarks on Tamil people. In her tweets and messages on social media on Sunday, Bedi had blamed people of Tamil Nadu and politicians for the ongoing water crisis in Chennai.

“India’s 6th largest city Chennai has become the first city in the country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just four years back. Where lies the problem? Ans: Poor governance, corrupt policies, indifferent bureaucracy with a highly selfish and cowardly attitude of the people,” she posted along with a Hindi translation on Twitter.

Her statement triggered protests by AIADMK and DMK members in the state Assembly on Monday. After Speaker D Dhanapal denied permission to Opposition leader M K Stalin to raise the issue, the DMK leader walked out. “Tamil people had been helping other States whenever they faced trouble. We have donated assets during wars and ran anywhere in the country to give a helping hand. Would it be possible for Bedi to continue in her position if she had made these remarks about people of Bihar or UP or Gujarat?” Stalin asked.

Bedi said that what she shared was “people’s perception” and not her personal view. “Perhaps those who did connect with me did not get to know what people are saying. It helps to know what people are saying. I have shared people’s perception,” she said.