DMK plans Opposition protest to demand release of J&K leaders

THE DMK is rallying the Opposition parties for a protest to demand the immediate release of political leaders, including three former chief ministers, who have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir for a fortnight now.

Senior DMK leader T R Baalu has reached Delhi, at the direction of his party chief M K Stalin, and is reaching out to like-minded Opposition parties for the protest at Jantar Mantar on August 22.

Baalu met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and spoke to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. He has also spoken to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and his CPI counterpart D Raja — both have agreed to be part of the protest.

The Congress, sources said, could join the protest too. While the Congress is divided on the Centre’s decision to revoke special status to J&K under Article 370, the party is united on the issue of demanding the release of political leaders.

The Trinamool Congress and a couple of other parties are also likely to take part.

“We cannot simply keep silent. We cannot remain a mute spectator when leaders are kept under detention. My leader, M K Stalin, has asked all the MPs of the DMK to participate in the demonstration. We are giving a call to the government to see that the leaders are released forthwith. It has been 14 days since all of them have been under detention,” Baalu told The Indian Express.

The Opposition too is divided on Article 370, but the DMK hopes that many of them will join the protest since the main demand is the release of the detained leaders.

While the Congress, DMK and Left parties had opposed the revocation of special status and bifurcation of J&K in Parliament, parties like the Trinamool Congress and NCP did not vote against it. Some like the AAP sided with the government.

“Parliamentarians from like-minded parties will participate in the meeting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at 11 AM on 22nd August to demand the immediate release of Kashmiri political leaders who have been detained by the Union Govt,” Stalin tweeted on Monday. In a statement, he accused the central government of having imposed “undeclared Emergency” in J&K.

“Everything is normal in J&K. Schools open, no students. Everything is normal in J&K. Internet shut down once again. Everything is normal in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter under house arrest. She asks why? No answer. If you are wondering what is going on, please understand, this is the new normal,” senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted.

In Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that human rights had been “totally violated” in Kashmir. “Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in Kashmir. Human rights is a subject very close to my heart. In 1995, I was on the road for 21 days to protect human rights violations against deaths in lock-ups,” she tweeted.