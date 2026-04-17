Tying women’s reservation to delimitation is a trap, says Kanimozhi as DMK members turn out in black

DMK MPs on Friday were again seen wearing black in Lok Sabha in a protest against the delimitation bill, while their leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said tying it to the women’s reservation bill was a “trap” by the BJP-led Centre. The DMK MPs were sporting black clothes on Thursday as well.

Kanimozhi also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “kala tika” remark aimed at her party’s protest against the women’s quota amendment, saying black symbolises goddess Kali and asserting that the party would continue its agitation till the end.

The Prime Minister, while stepping into the Lok Sabha debate on the proposed changes to the women’s reservation law on Thursday, had taken a dig at DMK members for turning up in black attire. He remarked that their clothing acted like a “kala tika”, traditionally used to ward off evil, and quipped that it was customary to apply it before beginning something auspicious.