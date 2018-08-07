Karunanidhi death reactions LIVE: No one can forget his struggle against Emergency, says Amit Shah

DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital today. DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital today.

DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi passed away Tuesday at the age of 94 after battling prolonged illness at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. The 94-year-old leader was earlier shifted to the hospital on the intervening night of July 27-28 following a dip in his blood pressure. He had been in the ICU ever since.

“We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and

fellow Tamilians worldwide,” a press release by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have gathered outside the hospital in downtown Alwarpet, some of whom have kept vigil since Monday evening after the word spread about a marked decline in the 94-year-old leader’s condition. A man was seen beating himself on the chest and face in utter desperation. A woman in the crowd fainted as others

rushed to her help, sprinkling water on her face.