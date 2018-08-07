Karunanidhi death reactions LIVE: No one can forget his struggle against Emergency, says Amit Shah

DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi passed away Tuesday at the age of 94 after battling prolonged illness at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. The 94-year-old leader was earlier shifted to the hospital on the intervening night of July 27-28 following a dip in his blood pressure. He had been in the ICU ever since.
“We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and
fellow Tamilians worldwide,” a press release by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, said.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people have gathered outside the hospital in downtown Alwarpet, some of whom have kept vigil since Monday evening after the word spread about a marked decline in the 94-year-old leader’s condition. A man was seen beating himself on the chest and face in utter desperation. A woman in the crowd fainted as others
rushed to her help, sprinkling water on her face.
"I offer my condolences to the family of M Karunanidhi ji. He was a senior and respected leader, he had an important contribution to the politics of Tamil Nadu," said Ram Madhav, BJP
BJP chief Amit Shah expressed grief over DMK president M Karunanidhi's death today and recalled his impressive life journey, saying no one could forget his struggle when the Emergency was imposed in 1975. The former Tamil Nadu chief minister died at 6.10 pm at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness.
Tamil Nadu Government declares public holiday for tomorrow and seven-day mourning
He was a great leader, who worked for the downtrodden. It is a big loss for the whole country, said Sumitra Mahajan, Lok Sabha Speaker
"He had shown the path to regional parties, its a tragic moment for his workers and those who loved him. He was a mature leader and a statesman. Pray to almighty that his soul rests in peace: HD Deve Gowda, former prime minister
M K Stalin in a statement has appealed to DMK workers to maintain peace and discipline,thanks doctors and the management of Kauvery Hospital. DMK president M Karunanidhi died here today after prolonged illness, the city hospital where the leader was admitted, said. The 94-year old leader's end came at 6.10 p.m. "With deep anguish we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 6.10 pm. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond.
"We had met CM and submitted a request for a 'Samadhi' near Anna memorial, he had accepted our request then, but has not communicated anything in this regard till now," Durai Murugan, senior DMK leader.
Country has lost a great leader. Our condolences to the entire DMK family. Congress party has lost an important friend. A loss that will be difficult to recoup, said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
"It is saddening to know about the demise of M Karunanidhi . The DMK chief was someone who had contributed to the fields of politics, cinema and literature," said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a statement.
In his death, India has lost a political stalwart and it will be difficult to fill the void caused by his sad demise. Telangana CM KC Rao has expressed his condolences to the bereaved members of the family: Statement
"His demise is a big loss for Tamil Nadu & the whole country. On behalf of BJP and myself, I pay tributes to Karunanidhi: Pon Radhakrishnan, Union Minister. The sharp-tongued, quick-witted Karunanidhi was a five-time chief minister, who wielded considerable influence beyond his own state, in the corridors of power in New Delhi, for a long time, sewing up alliances with both the Congress and the BJP.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over passing away of DMK President and Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi: statement
"Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my Kalaignar. I pray for his soul,' said Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, security has been enhanced at the hospital and the Gopalapuram residence of the nonagenarian leader. A general alert has been sounded across the state and security tightened at vital installations, officials said.
"I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered," said PM Modi.
Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard. pic.twitter.com/l7ypa1HJNC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised.