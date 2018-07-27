Karunanidhi health LIVE UPDATES: DMK chief being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, according to a health bulletin issued by Kauvery hospital on Thursday, which marked 49 years of the leader taking charge as the party chief. As per the statement, which followed a slight decline in Karunanidhi’s health condition, the 94-year-old is being monitored round the clock by a team of medical experts at his residence.
“There has been a decline in the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi’s due to age related ailments. He is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection. He is being given hospital level treatment at home,” a medical bulletin released by the Kauvery Hospital said.
The former chief minister is under medical supervision for 24 hours.
DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi is being treated for high fever caused by urinary tract infection on Thursday evening. He was slated to celebrate 50 years on Friday since he became the DMK chief. The news of the health decline comes suddenly amidst rumors regarding his illness on social media days after M K Stalin clarified that his father was keeping well.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. DMK chief and Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's health deteriorated on late Thursday evening due to a urinary tract infection, reported a medical bulletin by Kauvery hospital. Read on to get further updates.