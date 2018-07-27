Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
  • Karunanidhi health LIVE UPDATES: DMK chief being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection
Karunanidhi health LIVE UPDATES: DMK chief being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection

There has been a decline in the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi’s due to age related ailments. He is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, said a Cauvery hospital bulletin.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2018 8:45:23 am
DMK President Karunanidhi’s health deteriorated over the past few days.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, according to a health bulletin issued by Kauvery hospital on Thursday, which marked 49 years of the leader taking charge as the party chief. As per the statement, which followed a slight decline in Karunanidhi’s health condition, the 94-year-old is being monitored round the clock by a team of medical experts at his residence.

“There has been a decline in the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi’s due to age related ailments. He is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection. He is being given hospital level treatment at home,” a medical bulletin released by the Kauvery Hospital said.

The former chief minister is under medical supervision for 24 hours.

M Karunanidhi's health declined late evening on Thursday, a day before he completes his 50th anniversary as DMK President. Follow LIVE updates. Read in Tamil, Malayalam

08:45 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Stalin clarified father was keeping well few days ago

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi is being treated for high fever caused by urinary tract infection on Thursday evening. He was slated to celebrate 50 years on Friday since he became the DMK chief. The news of the health decline comes suddenly amidst rumors regarding his illness on social media days after M K Stalin clarified that his father was keeping well. 

08:34 (IST) 27 Jul 2018

Welcome to our LIVE blog. DMK chief and Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's health deteriorated on late Thursday evening due to a urinary tract infection, reported a medical bulletin by Kauvery hospital. Read on to get further updates.

DMK Working President and Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi fell ill in October 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy and has been undergoing continuous treatment at his Gopalapuram residence. The leader has been admitted to the hospital multiple times over the past two years. He had undergone tracheostomy, a procedure to optimise breathing.