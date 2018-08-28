DMK General Council meeting LIVE: M K Stalin likely to be elected president of party

Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
DMK General Council meeting in Chennai: M K Stalin is likely to be elected to the post of president today. Follow LIVE UPDATES below.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 28, 2018 9:40:43 am
M K Stalin likely to be appointed president of DMK today DMK general council meeting LIVE UPDATES: M K Stalin, with his sister and Rajya Sabha MP M K Kanimozhi, after filing his nomination papers for the post of DMK president. (PTI Photo)

M K Stalin is likely to be elected president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday at the party’s General Council meeting. The 65-year-old, who has been poised to take over the reins of the party from his father, the late M Karunanidhi, had filed his nomination papers on Sunday. Stalin, who has been at the helm of DMK’s affairs since the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2016, was appointed ‘working president’ of the party in 2017.

Karunanidhi’s death earlier this month had led to a succession war within the party, with expelled party leader M K Alagiri — Karunanidhi’s son —claiming DMK’s “true loyalists” were on his side. Despite being expelled from the party in 2014 for ‘anti-party activities’, Alagiri has claimed he is heir to the party and has questioned Stalin’s leadership.

09:13 (IST) 28 Aug 2018
M K Stalin is set to take over as president of the DMK today, at the party's general council meeting in Chennai. If election, Stalin will be the party's third president, after C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. Stalin was appointed working president of the party in January 2017, after leading the party's campaign for the 2016 Assembly Elections. He's been heading DMK's affairs since 2016, when Karunanidhi fell ill. Follow our blog for the latest news and updates.

Visuals from the DMK headquraters in Chennai (ANI Photo)

M K Stalin has had a long history with the DMK. He campaigned for the party when he was just 14 years old ahead of the 1967 elections. In 1984, he became the party's youth-wing secretary. During the period of Emergency, Stalin was imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act in 1976. He was first elected to the TN Legislative Assembly in 1989 after successfully contesting from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai. He was subsequently re-elected from here thrice. He became deputy general secretary of the party in 2003 and served as its treasurer for two terms from 2005-15. In 2006, he was also appointed the Municipal Administration Minister in the DMK government. In 2009, Stalin was elected deputy chief minister in Karunanidhi's government. He led the party's campaign for the 2016 Assembly elections, after which he was appointed DMK's working president in January 2017.

