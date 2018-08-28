DMK General Council meeting LIVE: M K Stalin likely to be elected president of party

M K Stalin is likely to be elected president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday at the party’s General Council meeting. The 65-year-old, who has been poised to take over the reins of the party from his father, the late M Karunanidhi, had filed his nomination papers on Sunday. Stalin, who has been at the helm of DMK’s affairs since the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2016, was appointed ‘working president’ of the party in 2017.
Karunanidhi’s death earlier this month had led to a succession war within the party, with expelled party leader M K Alagiri — Karunanidhi’s son —claiming DMK’s “true loyalists” were on his side. Despite being expelled from the party in 2014 for ‘anti-party activities’, Alagiri has claimed he is heir to the party and has questioned Stalin’s leadership.
M K Stalin is set to take over as president of the DMK today, at the party's general council meeting in Chennai. If election, Stalin will be the party's third president, after C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. Stalin was appointed working president of the party in January 2017, after leading the party's campaign for the 2016 Assembly Elections. He's been heading DMK's affairs since 2016, when Karunanidhi fell ill. Follow our blog for the latest news and updates.
Visuals from the DMK headquraters in Chennai (ANI Photo)