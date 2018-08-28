DMK General Council meeting LIVE: M K Stalin likely to be elected president of party

DMK general council meeting LIVE UPDATES: M K Stalin, with his sister and Rajya Sabha MP M K Kanimozhi, after filing his nomination papers for the post of DMK president. (PTI Photo) DMK general council meeting LIVE UPDATES: M K Stalin, with his sister and Rajya Sabha MP M K Kanimozhi, after filing his nomination papers for the post of DMK president. (PTI Photo)

M K Stalin is likely to be elected president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday at the party’s General Council meeting. The 65-year-old, who has been poised to take over the reins of the party from his father, the late M Karunanidhi, had filed his nomination papers on Sunday. Stalin, who has been at the helm of DMK’s affairs since the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2016, was appointed ‘working president’ of the party in 2017.

Karunanidhi’s death earlier this month had led to a succession war within the party, with expelled party leader M K Alagiri — Karunanidhi’s son —claiming DMK’s “true loyalists” were on his side. Despite being expelled from the party in 2014 for ‘anti-party activities’, Alagiri has claimed he is heir to the party and has questioned Stalin’s leadership.