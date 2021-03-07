scorecardresearch
TN polls: DMK gives Congress 25 Assembly seats, Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat

A formal pact was signed by DMK chief M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K S Alagiri at the DMK's headquarters in Chennai, 'Anna Arivalayam', on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: March 7, 2021 12:09:15 pm
The DMK and Congress reach seat-sharing agreement (Twitter/@INCTamilNadu)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday allotted 25 Assembly seats and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency to the Congress, after days of negotiations between the allies ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A formal pact was signed by DMK chief M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K S Alagiri at the DMK’s headquarters in Chennai, ‘Anna Arivalayam’, on Sunday.

Alagiri said the DMK and Congress would work to uphold secularism, while senior leader Dinesh Gundu, also Congress’s Tamil Nadu in-charge, said the alliance would sweep the April 6 polls.

“Once we sign an agreement, we have to be satisfied because this has been done after a lot of deliberations. Our only aim is now to see that the secular front wins… The time for being satisfied or dissatisfied is over. Now we are in the battlefield. We have to take on our opponents,” Rao was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rao also said the battle against the BJP was not confined to ideology alone, but extended to “saving democracy” from its clutches, report PTI. “This is a very dangerous situation the country is facing,” he said.

The Kanyakumari bypoll has been necessitated following the death of H Vasanthakumar due to Covid-19 last year.

Tamil Nadu, which has 234 Assembly seats, goes to polls in one phase on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

Also read |After Tamil Nadu, Congress facing seat-sharing woes in Assam

So far, the DMK has allotted 48 seats to its allies — 25 to Congress, six each to Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and CPI, three to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and two to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

