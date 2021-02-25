DMK-Congress leaders meet to discuss about how to loot: PM Modi in Chennai

Attacking the DMK-Congress alliance in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said a meeting of DMK and Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu would be like a “corruption hackathon” and their leaders often meet only to discuss “how to loot”.

Addressing a huge gathering at Coimbatore, Modi said the nation is seeing two distinct styles of politics these days. “Misgovernance with corruption by the opposition, and governance with compassion by NDA. Both are very different,” Modi said.

He said what matters to the Opposition is their personal gains to “fill up their pockets”. “Those who are with the most innovative ideas (to loot) are given posts in ministries. Opposition style of politics is based on bullying and harassment. Whenever DMK comes to power, they promote a strong man culture. In every district, they have anti-social elements who trouble innocent citizens. Their party leaders extort money. Do you know who suffers the most in such a culture? It is the women of Tamil Nadu. Entire Tamil Nadu knows how DMK treated Amma Jayalalithaa Ji,” Modi said.

PM Modi said the DMK has lost the right to be called as a party of the entire Tamil Nadu because “last time they won a majority was 25 long years ago”. Both the Congress and DMK suffer from internal problems, he said.

“Both try to launch and relaunch their family members. There is a continuous family drama there. DMK and Congress are so busy with their internal matters, so they cannot deliver good governance. But the NDA family is united. We have only one aim; welfare of Tamil Nadu and welfare of Tamil people,” Modi said.

Modi’s speech, as usual, lauded the Tamil language and culture. He recalled the legacy of Tamil soil that nurtured great thinkers, scholars, freedom fighters and famous temples. Calling Tamil one of the oldest languages in the world, he said there will be technical and medical courses introduced soon in the local language itself.

Listing out a number of central government schemes and citing the cordial relationship between the state and Centre, Modi said how the NDA and AIADMK governments have worked together is a classic example of cooperative federalism. “We worked together for the benefit of people,” he said.

Coimbatore being the hub of small businesses and industries, Modi said small business men and small farmers are given the top most priority by his government. He said some 25000 MEMEs in Coimbatore alone benefited from the Centre’s credit line guarantee scheme.

He said over 12 lakh houses have been sanctioned in Tamil Nadu alone under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and that 14 Lakh rural households will get tap water with the help of Jal Jeevan mission soon.

PM Modi launches several developmental projects in Coimbatore

Neyveli New Thermal Power Project and a 709 MW solar power project for four southern Tamil Nadu districts were among the number of projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated in Coimbatore on Thursday. A modernisation project of the Bhavani Sagar dam to irrigate up to two lakh acres of land in Erode, Tirupur and Karur was another key project he inaugurated on Thursday in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

While the 1000 mw Neyveli New Thermal Power Project is at a cost of Rs 7800 crore, about 65% of power generated in this project will be given to Tamil Nadu and remaining will be shared among neighbouring states including Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The solar project, at a cost of Rs 3000 crores, is being established over an area of 2670 acres of land in four districts.

Inaugurating the 8-laning of Korampallam Bridge and Rail over Bridge (ROB) at VOC port in Tuticorin, Modi said it will further strengthen cargo handling facility of the port,

A cargo management centre near Sriperumbudur near Chennai,

4144 tenements built in Turupur, Madurai and Trichy regions at a cost of Rs 332 crore cost for the homeless were among the key projects Modi inaugurated in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam were present at the event.