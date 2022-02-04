DMK, Cong MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha over NEET issue

PROTESTING AGAINST Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s decision to return the NEET exemption Bill, DMK and Congress MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The MPs wanted to raise the issue during Zero Hour but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not agree, and asked them to raise the matter during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

The members were protesting the Governor’s decision to return to the Assembly Speaker a Bill that seeks exemption for the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Opposition MPs also came to the Well of the House to seek a discussion on the matter but were not permitted by Naidu, who asked them to not disturb proceedings. The DMK insisted on raising the issue even as some members were speaking on their Zero Hour matters.

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too wanted to speak on the issue but was not permitted.

Naidu said people were “feeling happy” that Rajya Sabha was functioning without disruption and members were having their say. He said 14 Zero Hour mentions were taken up in 30 minutes, and if “others had cooperated” the remaining three would have been taken up as well.

A notice under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha by an opposition member to take up the matter was not accepted by the Chairman.