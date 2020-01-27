Stalin ‘deeply troubled’ over Omar Abdullah’s viral photo

DMK chief MK Stalin tweeted the unverified picture of Omar Abdullah on Monday DMK chief MK Stalin tweeted the unverified picture of Omar Abdullah on Monday

Two days after an unverified picture of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah went viral on social media, DMK chief M K Stalin Monday said he was “troubled” to see the photograph.

Calling upon the government to release all political prisoners in J&K, Stalin said that he was “equally concerned about Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other Kashmiri leaders who are incarcerated without trial or due process.”

On January 25, a picture of Omar Abdullah sporting a greyish-white long beard emerged on social media. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also shared the picture calling it ‘unfortunate.’

“I could not recognize Omar in this picture. I am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end?” Banerjee had written.

Deeply troubled to see this picture of @OmarAbdullah Equally concerned about Farooq Abdullah, @MehboobaMufti & other Kashmiri leaders who are incarcerated without trial or due process. Union Govt must immediately release all political prisoners and restore normalcy in Valley. pic.twitter.com/JaPBf2EFJJ — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 27, 2020

Politicians, social activists, lawyers and businessmen in the Valley were detained after the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370 on August 5 and split up the erstwhile state of J&K into two union territories. While few local politicians were released, Omar Abdullah, along with two other chief ministers – his father Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti – remain under arrest.

On January 15, Abdullah was shifted to a house near his official residence from Hari Nivas as the J&K administration planned to use the premises to accommodate a ministerial delegation from the Centre visiting the Valley.

Omar, Mehbooba and other politicians were detained under section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure. Farooq Abdullah is the only mainstream politician against whom the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was slapped on September 17 for a period of three months, which was renewed on December 16 last year.

