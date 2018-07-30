DMK chief M Karunanidhi had ‘transient setback’, but improving, says hospital

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Sunday. (Twitter/@kalaignar89) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Sunday. (Twitter/@kalaignar89)

DMK president M Karunanidhi continued to remain under medical supervision Sunday following a “transient setback” earlier in the day. As scores of party supporters gathered outside the hospital in Chennai, doctors treating him said his vital signs are “normalising”.

A medical bulletin at around 10 pm issued by the Kauvery Hospital where he is being treated stated: “There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors.”

Karunanidhi (94) was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai around on Saturday following a drop in his blood pressure.

Addressing the media Sunday, senior DMK leader A Raja repeated the hospital statement and requested that the public and party supporters ignore all rumours about Karunanidhi’s health condition.

He also said that Karunanidhi was critical for a short period. “But he is stable now. Critical care treatment is being given now. Do not believe in rumours. Karunanidhi health LIVE Updates

It is true that there was a crisis but he is stable now,” Raja said.

A massive sea of supporters has gathered outside the Kauvery Hospital where Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment. A massive sea of supporters has gathered outside the Kauvery Hospital where Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment.

Around 8 pm Sunday, emotions ran high outside the hospital following reports that Karunanidhi’s condition had taken a turn for the worse. As scores thronged the hospital near Alwarpet, over 5,000 police personnel were deployed across the city asking shops to shut early. While some roads leading to the hospital were blocked around 9.30 pm, the government ordered all liquor shops in the state be shut early.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was to reach Chennai from Salem on Monday, has advanced his return. Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited Karunanidhi at the hospital. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, BJP leader Muralidhar Rao and the state BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan met Karunanidhi’s family.

The DMK also released the first photograph after Karunanidhi’s hospitalisation showing Naidu standing beside the 94-year-old leader in his hospital bed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App