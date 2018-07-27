DMK chief Karunanidhi’s health declines

The medical bulletin said that visitors are strictly restricted from visiting Karunanidhi’s residence considering his health condition. The medical bulletin said that visitors are strictly restricted from visiting Karunanidhi’s residence considering his health condition.

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, according to a health bulletin issued by Kauvery hospital on Thursday, which marked 49 years of the leader taking charge as the party chief. As per the statement, which followed a slight decline in Karunanidhi’s health condition, the 94-year-old is being monitored round the clock by a team of medical experts at his residence.

The statement came in the wake of rumours on social media about the leader’s health, with DMK working president M K Stalin earlier clarifying that his father was keeping well. A senior DMK leader said there was nothing critical but Karunanidhi is being closely watched by a team of doctors due to his age and an infection developed over the past few days.

