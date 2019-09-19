Toggle Menu
DMK calls off protest after meet with Tamil Nadu Governorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/dmk-calls-off-protest-after-meet-with-tamil-nadu-governor-6008063/

DMK calls off protest after meet with Tamil Nadu Governor

The agitation was announced following remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the necessity of making Hindi a “unifying language.”

DMK's Stalinstatewide protest against 'Hindi imposition'
MK Stalin

A state wide anti-Hindi agitation called by the DMK on September 20 has been called off following a meeting between Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and party chief M K Stalin late on Wednesday.

The agitation was announced following remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the necessity of making Hindi a “unifying language.”

Stalin, talking to the media after his meeting with the Governor, said his party has decided to call off the agitation after a “promise” by Purohit that the Centre has no plans to impose Hindi. “Governor, as a representative of the Centre, promised that Hindi will not be imposed. So we will call off the protest temporarily,” he said.

Stalin said the Governor’s assurance was a huge victory for DMK as the strong resistance raised by the party against any such imposition was gaining support across the country.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android