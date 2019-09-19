DMK calls off protest after meet with Tamil Nadu Governor

A state wide anti-Hindi agitation called by the DMK on September 20 has been called off following a meeting between Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and party chief M K Stalin late on Wednesday.

The agitation was announced following remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the necessity of making Hindi a “unifying language.”

Stalin, talking to the media after his meeting with the Governor, said his party has decided to call off the agitation after a “promise” by Purohit that the Centre has no plans to impose Hindi. “Governor, as a representative of the Centre, promised that Hindi will not be imposed. So we will call off the protest temporarily,” he said.

Stalin said the Governor’s assurance was a huge victory for DMK as the strong resistance raised by the party against any such imposition was gaining support across the country.