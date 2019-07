DMK, BJP spar over alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu

DMK member Kalanidhi Veeraswamy Wednesday alleged the BJP-led NDA government attempted to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu, which was thwarted by the Dravidian party.

Participating in the discussions on Demands for Grants for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for 2019-20 in Lok Sabha, Veeraswamy said the DMK will continue to protect Tamil speaking people’s lingustic pride.

“There has been 3 attempts by the BJP-led NDA government to impose Hindi on Tamil people…We have agitated and successfully thwarted the BJP’s attempt to impose Hindi (on Tamil Nadu),” he said.

DMK members T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran were also seen supporting Veeraswamy.

“We are Dravidians and have been opposing imposition of Hindi since 1930. We will continue to protect our lingustic pride,” Veeraswamy said.

However, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy protested and said that Hindi is India’s main language, how can DMK MP Veeraswamy speak against Hindi.

“We are talking about Sports, where does imposition of Hindi come in…This is completely wrong,” Rudy asserted.