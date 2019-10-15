DMK alleges illegal shifting of EVMs ahead of Nanguneri bypoll

The DMK wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday alleging that 30 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were shifted from Nanguneri Assembly constituency to Tirunelveli collectorate on Saturday night without intimating the Congress candidate. An Assembly bypoll will be held in the constituency on October 21.

The complaint was filed by DMK’s organisational secretary RS Bharathi to the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commissioner. According to Avudaiappan, chief election agent for Congress candidate R Manoharan, 30 EVMs were shifted from Nanguneri taluk office to Tirunelveli collectorate on the night of October 12.