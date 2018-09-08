DMK accuses BJP of running ‘electoral dictatorship’, vows to defeat party’s ‘saffronisation dreams’

DMK president and Leader of Opposition in Assembly M K Stalin. (PTI photo) DMK president and Leader of Opposition in Assembly M K Stalin. (PTI photo)

Accusing the BJP-led central government of running an “electoral dictatorship”, the DMK Saturday said it will never allow the saffron party’s “communal” designs to take shape in Tamil Nadu and will “pay any price” to uphold Constitutional values.

“The BJP has installed an electoral dictatorship and has been running an anti-people government for the last four years,” the Dravidian party alleged. Such an “electoral dictatorship” was challenging Parliamentary democracy, it added.

In the meeting, the first one to be chaired by Stalin following his August 28 elevation as party chief, the DMK assailed the Centre on issues ranging from demonetisation, Rafale deal, NEET and the prevailing economic situation.

Titled as “Will reject BJP’s saffronisation dreams”, the resolution adopted in the meeting said, “the BJP government is ignoring the interests of Tamil Nadu, affecting plurality and promoting communalism, even as human rights activists and those opposed to the BJP are being painted as anti-nationals.” It also charged that the media critical of the BJP government is being “intimidated” while Dalits and minorities were being targeted in many places.

Training its guns on the state government led by arch-rival AIADMK, the DMK charged that the former had become the “epitome of corruption” and vowed to unseat it. It announced state-wide protests against the government on September 18.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The DMK also accused the BJP of controlling institutions like the Election Commission, IT Department and CBI, adding “there is a crisis” even in the judiciary, referring to the outburst by four senior Supreme Court judges earlier this year.

The meeting also called for immediate release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, following a direction from the Supreme Court that the state Governor can consider the mercy plea of one of them, AG Perarivalan.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd