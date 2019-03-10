DMDK seals pact with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, gets four Lok Sabha seats

After several rounds of talks and negotiations, actor-turned politician Vijayakanth’s DMDK formalised an alliance with the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The DMDK was allotted four out of 39 Parliamentary seats for the Lok Sabha elections.

The development came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam met Vijayakanth and DMDK treasurer and his wife Premalatha in Chennai.

While Panneerselvam, the coordinator of the rulling party, called the electoral deal a “committed alliance”, Premalatha pledged her party’s support to the AIADMK in the bypolls to 18 assembly seats and local body elections in April.

AIADMK has already finalised seat sharing with BJP and PMK and a few smaller outfits for the Lok Sabha elections. It has allotted seven seats to PMK, five to the BJP in the state and the lone Puducherry seat to AINRC.