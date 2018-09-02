Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
DMDK Chief Vijayakanth discharged from hospital
DMDK Chief Vijayakanth discharged from hospital

Following the 66-year-old's hospitalisation, the party had issued a statement, urging the public not to fall prey to rumours about his health. DMK President M K Stalin in a tweet wished Vijayakanth a quick recovery.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: September 2, 2018 5:43:11 pm
DMDK, Environmental Impact Assessment study, Siruvani river dam, Vijayakanth, farmers, Cauvery, news, latest news, India news, national news DMDK’s Vijayakanth was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. (File)

DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for various health problems, was discharged Sunday. The actor-turned-politician was admitted to MIOT hospital’s ICU on August 31 and his condition is said to be stable now, a party source said.

