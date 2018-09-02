DMDK Chief Vijayakanth discharged from hospital

DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for various health problems, was discharged Sunday. The actor-turned-politician was admitted to MIOT hospital’s ICU on August 31 and his condition is said to be stable now, a party source said.
Following the 66-year-old’s hospitalisation, the party had issued a statement, urging the public not to fall prey to rumours about his health. DMK President M K Stalin in a tweet wished Vijayakanth a quick recovery.
மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று இல்லம் திரும்பியிருக்கும் தேமுதிக தலைவர் திரு.விஜயகாந்த் அவர்கள் மேலும் முழுமையான அளவில் விரைந்து உடல்நலன் பெற்று,பொதுவாழ்வுப் பணிகளை முன்னெப்போதும் போல் தொடரவேண்டும் என்ற எனது விழைவினைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 2, 2018
