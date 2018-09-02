DMDK Chief Vijayakanth discharged from hospital

DMDK’s Vijayakanth was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. (File) DMDK’s Vijayakanth was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. (File)

DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for various health problems, was discharged Sunday. The actor-turned-politician was admitted to MIOT hospital’s ICU on August 31 and his condition is said to be stable now, a party source said.

Following the 66-year-old’s hospitalisation, the party had issued a statement, urging the public not to fall prey to rumours about his health. DMK President M K Stalin in a tweet wished Vijayakanth a quick recovery.

