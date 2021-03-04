As seat sharing talks break down, DMDK leader targets AIADMK

Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Deputy General Secretary L K Sudhish targeted the AIADMK on Wednesday as seat sharing talks between the alliance partners broke down ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Sudhish claimed the AIADMK would have “vanished” had it not forged an alliance with the DMDK in 2011.

Addressing party workers in Arni near Tiruvannamalai, Sudhish said the alliance would be decided by party leader Captain Vijayakant in a couple of days.

“We formed an alliance with AIADMK in 2011 after our cadre and office bearers requested us. We won the election and became an Opposition party. Today, we are not pleading with them. Many parties want to form an alliance under the leadership of Vijayakant,” said Sudhish, who is the DMDK chief’s brother-in-law.

“We are holding seat-sharing talks, and trying to forge an alliance as we need to win at least eight seats to keep our state party recognition and poll symbol Mursasu (drum),” he added.

Sudish also criticised the AIADMK for its decision to allocate 10.5 per cent internal reservation quota to the Vanniyar community. “They (AIADMK) think providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation will fetch them more votes. What will other castes do? Don’t they need the support of other castes too? Both the DMK and AIADMK are of equal strength. Their victory will depend on which side DMDK is part of,” he said.