DLI scheme: IT Ministry seeks applications from domestic companies

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has invited applications from 100 domestic companies, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as startups for incentives under the design linked incentive (DLI) scheme.

In a press note, the Ministry said under the DLI scheme, domestic companies, startups as well as MSMEs will receive fiscal and design infrastructure support at various stages of development and deployment of their plans over the next five years.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will act as the nodal agency for the implementation of the DLI scheme. Apart from applications from companies, the IT ministry has also sought applications and proposals from the academia, research and development organisations, startups and MSMEs for training of 85,000 “high-quality and qualified engineers” on various aspects of semiconductor design and manufacturing.

In December last year, the IT ministry had approved a Rs 76,000 crore scheme to promote the domestic manufacturing of semiconductor and allied devices. The scheme is expected to provide a globally competitive incentive package to companies in semiconductors and display manufacturing as well as design.

The move assumes significance at a time when there is a global shortage of semiconductor products and large chipmakers including Intel, TSMC, Texas Instruments, etc are looking to add capacity.