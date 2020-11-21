DK Shivakumar summoned by CBI in disproportionate assets case

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has been booked on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore. (File)

Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar Saturday said he had received summons from the CBI in a disproportionate assets case, and would appear before the investigating agency on November 25.

“It is true that the CBI has issued summons, on November 19. CBI officers had come to my house to issue summons, but we were not here as we were attending a personal event. Next day morning when I came home, they issued me the summons,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

November 19 had been the engagement day of Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya, to senior BJP leader S M Krishna’s grandson and late Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha’s son Amartya.

Shivakumar said the CBI has asked him to appear on November 23, but that day, he, along with Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, would be touring Maski and Basavakalyana Assembly constituencies, where bypolls are likely to be announced soon.

“From tomorrow I will be touring Hospete (Ballari), Maski (Raichur), Basavakalyana (Bidar). I will be back on November 25. I have officially communicated that I can appear in the afternoon that day and have also spoken to CBI officials over phone and they have agreed to it,” he added.

On October 5, the CBI had raided Shivakumar’s Bengaluru residence, along with 13 other premises linked to his relatives and associates in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Sources had then said Rs 57 lakh in cash and several incriminating documents, including property and bank papers, were seized in the raids.

Shivakumar and his family members have been booked on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore (approx). The CBI registered the DA case based on a reference from ED, which had opened a money laundering investigation against the Congress leader in September 2018 based on tax evasion findings by the I-T Department.

Shivakumar had called the raids “BJP’s vendetta politics”.

“This raid is a continuation of BJP’s vendetta politics against me. Congress has been fighting on behalf of people ever since corona and exposing the failures of the BJP government. Such raids won’t stop me from fighting against injustice. We will win against such tactics in the court of the people,” Shivakumar had said in October.

