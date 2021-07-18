‘DJs are back, I’ve been telling all… Hope cap lifted on guests too. Who’ll hire for 50 people?’

Since when have you been working as a DJ?

For around 10 years… I play music at weddings and birthdays. Personally, I like Bollywood but sometimes guests insist on Bhojpuri music. Everyone can dance to Bollywood music, Bhojpuri music can be vulgar. It would also get difficult sometimes when people insisted we play beyond 10 pm, the deadline for loud music. Earlier, at most events, there were big crowds and some people would also get drunk, threaten me. I have had to take help from police.

When was your last assignment?

It has been over a year. The pandemic and lockdown, apart from the HC order, affected the business badly. I started repairing TV sets and other gadgets for a living. My parents, wife and two young sons depend on my income. My father has a small farm.

Before the ban, how much would you earn?

The income was not fixed but during the wedding season, we made good money. I charged Rs 3,000-4,000 for an evening. The expenses, for hiring a tempo, helpers to carry the equipment, came to around Rs 1,000.

Have you got any fresh bookings?

It’s still early. I am hopeful people will start calling me soon. I have started telling everyone that DJs are allowed to play again, and I hope the message spreads. I also hope that the cap on number of guests at weddings is lifted. No one wants to hire a DJ for 50 people.

Are you vaccinated?

I received the first dose last week. I hope Covid ends. Sab pareshan ho gaye hain, sabka dhanda band ho gaya hai (It has been difficult for everyone, businesses have shut).