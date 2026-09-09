Diyas, blood donation, bike rallies to mark PM Modi’s 25 years in public life

The Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life on his birthday, BJP president Nitin Nabin announced Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, Nabin announced that the programme would begin on September 17 and conclude a month later in October, with October 7 marking his 25 years as an elected representative.

The BJP will undertake outreach programmes under 12 categories. The programmes will include those dedicated to the youth and a national event featuring Modi’s interaction with public representatives from the sarpanch level upwards.

The outreach will commence with a blood donation camp to mark Modi’s birthday on September 17 as Seva Diwas and will also see party workers and beneficiaries of the NDA government’s welfare schemes lighting ceremonial lamps, or diyas, at their homes as part of the Aashirwad Ka Diya programme.